KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road Commission says it has a full crew on the roads Sunday after 10 inches of snow fell over the past two days. More snow is expected throughout the day Sunday.

The worst-hit area is the southern portion of the county, which received bands of lake effect show.

The county says people in neighborhoods and on gravel roads that received one pass of the plows Saturday will likely have to wait to get cleared again. The plows will be focusing on the most highly-traveled roads while the snow is falling.

Because the temperature is near 20 degrees, treated roads are freezing again. That means treacherous travel conditions, and you are urged to avoid going out if you can.

Once the snow stops falling the road crews will be able to cover a wider area again, hopefully by Sunday evening.

Be sure to give snow plows a safe distance if you are out on the roads. The Kent County Road Commission offers these tips:

DO NOT CROWD THE PLOW: MAINTAIN SAFE DISTANCE

Snowplows are large and operators cannot see directly behind the truck. SLOW DOWN WHEN YOU SEE A SNOW PLOW

Snow plows travel at a slower speed; the most common crashes are motorists hitting the rear end of the plow. Stay alert and watch for a plow’s green and amber lights. DO NOT PASS PLOW ON RIGHT

Plows push snow to the right shoulder and many are equipped with a wing plow – a 6-8 foot extension on the right-hand side of the plow. This wing is difficult to see and can do harm to a passing car. DO NOT PASS IN A SNOW CLOUD

Be sure the road ahead is clear of vehicles or snowdrifts before attempting to pass on the left. A snow cloud could be caused by crosswinds or by a snowplow, so be patient. REMEMBER: PLOWS DO MORE THAN PLOW

Plow trucks also spread salt and deicing agents may spray your car. Maintain a safe distance between your car and the snowplow and be extremely cautious when passing on the left. Remember - do NOT pass a snow plow on the right.

Kent County Road Commission

The road commission also passed on some tips on how you can clear your snow to avoid the plows leaving a large pile of snow across the end of the driveway.

Kent County Road Commission

