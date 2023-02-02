Hundreds to join Special Olympics Michigan for Polar Plunge fundraisers through March

People will be taking the plunge for a good cause at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, Feb. 11.

MICHIGAN, USA — In just a few weeks, hundreds will be jumping into freezing cold bodies of water to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan.

Polar Plunges are taking place in Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, and Muskegon through March and is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan.

"This is great," says committee member Robin Vansuilichen. "It provides you to be around sports and provide support for folks with mental and physical disabilities. It gives them a chance to be included in something, and the power of sports kind of brings them together."

The first event is on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Park Center Lanes in Wyoming. Bowling, a bake sale, and even a silent auction with 80-200 items to bid on will be offered.

"We usually have over 200 people there and it's all to raise money," says Vansuilichen.

Polar Prime Prank will be held at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Registration to participate is at noon, and the actual event starts at 2 p.m. Until then, food, drinks and other fun activities will be available.

Brittan Appleberry is one of the athletes participating in the plunge, and not only that, he's training to become a Global Messenger for Special Olympics.

"What that entails him to do is go around the world," says Vansuilichen. "He can bring a message of hope and inclusion and acceptance, and give speeches for Special Olympics. He'll really get to show what it has done for him and others. So it's a really fascinating thing."

Appleberry participates in a lot of the stuff offered because to him, "the coaches have always been there for me, like it's a family. If I don't have it, I don't know what to do."

He also says, "join," to those wanting to come check out the festivities. "Come have fun."

To find out how you can take the plunge and for more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.