No injuries reported after pole barn fire in Byron Township

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A pole barn in Byron Township is a total loss after a fire sparked Friday afternoon.

Byron Township Fire Chief Bryan Looman said dispatchers alerted firefighters to heavy smoke in the area, and as crews were on their way, they learned it was a barn on fire.

Once firefighters made it to the home at the intersection of 72nd Street SW and Ivanrest Avenue SW, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the pole barn.

The long driveway made it difficult for firefighters to access the water supply to fight down the flames, but they made do.

All told, no one was hurt, and it's not clear how the fire started.

