Police: 1 killed, another injured in Kalamazoo shooting

Authorities responded to the incident, on the 800 block of Lane Boulevard, at around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man is dead and another is injured after an early morning shooting in Kalamazoo, police say.

Authorities responded to the incident, on the 800 block of Lane Boulevard, at around 1:50 a.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found two men – a 31-year-old and a 23-year-old – suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to an area hospital, where the 31-year-old victim was pronounced dead. The other victim has non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.