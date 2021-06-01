x
Police: Alcohol a believed factor in Ottawa Co. crash that involved car full of children

Police say none of the eight occupants were injured, but the driver faces six counts of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated.
Credit: April Stevens, WZZM 13
An Ottawa County Sheriff' deputy's cruiser at night.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was arrested for six counts of child endangerment and operating while intoxicated Monday night in Ottawa County, police say.

The arrest came after a one-vehicle crash into a utility pole at around 8:50 p.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was northbound on N Fruitport Road when she failed to negotiate a curve near Walden Drive. She then lost control of the car, went off the left side of the roadway, and crashed into a utility pole. Police say none of the eight occupants were injured.

Police say alcohol is a believed factor in the crash. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated, as well as six counts of child endangerment. Her name is being withheld pending arraignment.

