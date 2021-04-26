Police: Alcohol may be factor is Ottawa County motorcycle crash that caused serious injuries

The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon with life-threatening injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich — Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Ottawa County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at around 6:45 p.m. on southbound US-31, in the construction zone near M-104.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Harley Davison motorcycle, driven by a 31-year-old Whitehall man, was traveling northbound on US-31 when the driver lost control. The motorcycle drifted into the southbound lanes and into a Mercury Sable, driven by a 39-year-old West Olive man.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to North Ottawa Community hospital and then transferred to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital with critical injuries. The passenger of the motorcycle was taken to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passengers of the Mercury were uninjured in the crash.

Authorities said alcohol may have been a factor in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.