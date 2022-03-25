Police make arrest in Grose Park arson, destruction of property incident

After months of investigation, detectives have arrested two seventeen year old males from the Ravenna area.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office have made two arrests following an arson and destruction of property that occurred in September of 2021.

The incident destroyed the restroom facilities and set a maintenance building on fire at Grose Park in Chester Township. The damage was estimated at over $200,000.

After months of investigation, detectives have arrested two seventeen year old males from the Ravenna area. Both teens have been lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. Their names are not being released.

The third male subject, who was sixteen years old at the time of the crime was referred to the juvenile court and is in the custody of his parents. His name will not be released.

The 17 year old's were arraigned Friday in 58th District Court. Bond has been set and both teens remain in custody.

