GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The person of interest in a December bar shooting in Grand Rapids was arrested Tuesday night, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Robert Walton, 38, was arrested around 8 p.m. on the northeast side of the city by the GRPD's Special Response Team.

Walton faces two felony warrants for discharging a firearm in a building causing serious impairment and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The shooting happened on Dec. 28 after a fight broke out at the Metro Bar, located on South Division Avenue. Ruben Robelin, 30, was shot in the incident and spent several days in the hospital.

RELATED: GRPD searching for person of interest in Metro Bar shooting

He has since been released but faces a long recovery. Robelin's mother said he is a father of a 1-year-old boy and was visiting family over the holidays when he was shot.

PREVIOUS: Mom pushes for change after son shot at Grand Rapids bar

The owner of the Metro Grand Rapids previously said all the patrons of the bar were screened for weapons, but "somehow, someway" a weapon got into the establishment.

Anyone with information that can further the investigation is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or submit information to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.