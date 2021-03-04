Police ask for help finding missing endangered child in Caledonia Township

8-year-old Ajang Aguer was last seen leaving a relatives house on Spyglass Drive SE in Caledonia Township at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help tonight finding a missing endangered boy from Caledonia Township.

8-year-old Ajang Aguer was last seen leaving a relatives house on Spyglass Drive SE in Caledonia Township at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Ajang is autistic and non-verbal.

Ajang is a black male, 100 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt, gray pants and black socks. He is not wearing shoes or a jacket. He has a silver razor push scooter with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent County Sheriff's Office.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.