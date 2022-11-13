Police ask for help looking for runaway teen who went missing in October

Police say they have no leads on her whereabouts, but believe she may be with someone she knows.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Michigan — The Michigan State Police are searching for what they say is a runaway teen out of Allegan County.

Raven McBride, 16, went missing from her Laketown Township home on Friday, Oct. 21 around 8:30 p.m. She was last seen when told her family she was taking the dogs outside.

Raven has bright red hair and brown eyes, is 5’03” and weighs around 175 pounds. She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a long sleeve black shirt.

Police say they have no leads on her whereabouts, but believe she may be with someone she knows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Wayland Post at 269-792-2213 or dial 911.

