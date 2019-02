Michigan State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing man.

Todd Lilge was last seen at the Plainwell Police Station at 10:00 am on January 18th. He was reported missing the next day.

Lilge’s vehicle was later found in the Allegan State Game Area on 125th Ave. near 43rd Street.

Lilge is 5’11” tall, weighs about 240 pounds and has gray/brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact MSP at 269-657-5551.