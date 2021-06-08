Police: Car crashes into Ottawa County cemetery, hits 12 headstones

It appears the driver suffered from a medical condition that contributed to the crash.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman is injured after crashing into a cemetery overnight in Ottawa County, police say.

The incident happened at around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State Road and North Fruitport Road in Spring Lake Township.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old woman was travelling west on State Road when she failed to stop at the T-intersection with North Fruitport Road. The car continued through the intersection and left the roadway, striking the chain link fence to the Spring Lake Township Cemetery.

Police say the vehicle continued into the cemetery for over 150 feet, striking approximately 12 headstones, before coming to a stop.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say it appears she suffered from a medical condition that contributed to the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

