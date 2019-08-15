Police say three people were hospitalized after a police chase ended in a crash early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street SE and East Beltline SE, in Grand Rapids.

Deputies were in pursuit of the vehicle just before the crash, which damaged a pole in the area. It's not yet clear why authorities were in pursuit of the vehicle.

Three people in the vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital, but dispatchers could not confirm the extent of their injuries.

