Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom’s swearing-in ceremony set for Monday, March 7

The newly-appointed Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom will take his oath of office at the City Hall Commission Chambers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department's new police chief will be sworn in by City Clerk Joel Hondorp on Monday, March 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Eric Winstrom will be taking his oath of office at the City Hall Commission Chambers in a ceremony that is expected to last about an hour.

The ceremony will air on Comcast Channel 26 and can be streamed on the City of Grand Rapids Facebook page and YouTube channel.

City commissioners and officials, Grand Rapids Police personnel, community leaders and family and friends are expected to be in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony.

City Manager Mark Washington selected Eric Winstrom from a field of three finalist candidates as the new police chief on Feb. 1.

“The City is fortunate to have someone as qualified and talented as Eric WInstrom on board as our police chief. I look forward to working with him to continue to advance policing and to continue our journey to strengthen trust between the community and our police department,” Washington said.

Winstrom previously served as a commander in the Chicago Police Department and has over 20 years of experience in various patrol, tactical, investigative, and administrative positions.

Winstrom is replacing Police Chief Eric Payne who will retire from the department on Friday, March 4.

