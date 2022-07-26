Police chief filed unreasonable force complaint against GRPD officer on day of Lyoya's shooting, docs show

The report also shows Schurr, who was fired, made a statement to the internal affairs unit about the shooting but it was redacted.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom filed an unreasonable force complaint Officer Christopher Schurr on the day of the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, new documents from the internal affairs investigation of the police department show.

Video shows Lyoya running from his car while Schurr chased him and tried to arrest him.

Body camera Footage from one of the responding officers shows that Schurr's body cam and taser ended up under Lyoya during the scuffle and it was still recording when they arrived.

You can hear the officer tell Lyoya to let go of his taser, but the family's attorney says federal law requires an officer to give a verbal warning.

"That's always been using a warning before using a taser. And using a warning, verbal warning, as it's called, if it's feasible before deadly force, meaning a gun," said Ven Johnson.

"Federal law has been set that for probably now almost three decades, two decades for sure."

Minutes after Lyoya was pronounced dead, police surveyed the neighborhood and spoke to a witness who said the officer did everything he could to try and de-escalate the situation.

The report shows Schurr, who was fired, made a statement to the internal affairs unit about the shooting but it was redacted.

He is expected back in court Aug. 30.

