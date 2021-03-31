Police conducting search after getting new leads in 2005 Battle Creek cold case

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching along 6 ½ Mile Road based on leads regarding the 2005 disappearance of Battle Creek resident Ashley Parlier.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A physical search is taking place Wednesday as part of a Battle Creek cold case investigation.

Detectives were drawn to the area due to recent leads in the investigation, and investigators recently traveled to California, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well, to pursue leads. Police say a person of interest has been identified in the crime.

More information will be released as it's available. Anyone who was friends or acquaintances with Ashley Parlier, or has information about her disappearance is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880.

