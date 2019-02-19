KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police say their search for the second crime scene in the fatal shootings in Solon Township continues Tuesday.

On Monday the bodies of four people were found in a home in northern Kent County.

Police think that some of the shootings might have taken place at a second location. They are warning residents that they might encounter police and volunteer searchers in cars, off road side-by-side vehicles or on horses.

The Michigan State Police will also be bringing in a helicopter to help with the search.

Autopsies are being performed Tuesday and possibly Wednesday on the victims. Gift of Life in Ann Arbor has been contacted.

Police are looking for help from anyone who may have seen a vehicle like the one pictured above between the hours of noon and 3:00 p.m. Monday. Call 616-632-6125 if you may have seen the vehicle.

