Police dog locates intoxicated driver in freezing weather

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich — A police dog was able to track down an intoxicated driver Saturday night who was only wearing jeans and a t-shirt in freezing weather.

At around 10:45 p.m., a canine unit was dispatched to a vehicle in a ditch with no driver. The vehicle was located at East Jordan Road and Whiteville Road in Isabella Township.

At the scene, the trooper saw open alcohol containers, a cell phone and shoes in the vehicle. The trooper, along with his canine partner, began to search the area for the driver. Police say the search began about an hour and 20 minutes after the crash.

At the time, conditions were poor, with freezing temperatures and freezing rain. However, the canine was able to lock onto a track and eventually brought them to a large thicket of brush about a quarter of a mile away from the crash scene. Inside the thicket, a 36-year-old Shepherd man who fled the scene of the crash was found.

The man was intoxicated and was only wearing a t-shirt and jeans, police say. Medical personnel were summoned to check on the suspect’s well-being. At the time, his body temperature was only 94 degrees. The suspect said he was unaware that he had been in the thicket for over an hour and a half.

He was lodged in the Isabella County Jail for operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and having open intoxicants in a vehicle. His arraignment is pending.

