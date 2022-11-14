Police dog stabbed in the line of duty awarded combat star

Eli was involved in a standoff situation on Nov. 13, which resulted in the suspect stabbing him eight times.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After being stabbed in the line of duty last November, Grand Rapids Police K9 Eli was given more than a dog treat for his bravery.

Thursday, Eli was awarded the 2022 Combat Star by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The award is limited to cases resulting in an attack by a suspect, personal combat, or the performance of hazardous duty.

He lost a lot of blood, sustained a punctured lung, and had major thoracic injuries. He was released from the hospital three days later to a crowd of police staff cheering him on.

Eli has been with the force for four years.

K9 Eli was recently awarded the Combat Star for injuries received in the line of duty on 11/14/22. This award is limited to those cases resulting from attack by an assailant, personal combat, or the performance of hazardous duty. pic.twitter.com/xj3N7J500u — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) March 23, 2023

