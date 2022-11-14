Police dog stabbed in the line of duty awarded combat star

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After being stabbed in the line of duty last November, Grand Rapids Police K9 Eli was given more than a dog treat for his bravery.
Thursday, Eli was awarded the 2022 Combat Star by the Grand Rapids Police Department.
The award is limited to cases resulting in an attack by a suspect, personal combat, or the performance of hazardous duty.
Eli was involved in a standoff situation on Nov. 13, which resulted in the suspect stabbing him eight times.
He lost a lot of blood, sustained a punctured lung, and had major thoracic injuries. He was released from the hospital three days later to a crowd of police staff cheering him on.
Eli has been with the force for four years.
