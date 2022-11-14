x
Police dog stabbed in the line of duty awarded combat star

Eli was involved in a standoff situation on Nov. 13, which resulted in the suspect stabbing him eight times.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After being stabbed in the line of duty last November, Grand Rapids Police K9 Eli was given more than a dog treat for his bravery.

Thursday, Eli was awarded the 2022 Combat Star by the Grand Rapids Police Department. 

The award is limited to cases resulting in an attack by a suspect, personal combat, or the performance of hazardous duty. 

He lost a lot of blood, sustained a punctured lung, and had major thoracic injuries. He was released from the hospital three days later to a crowd of police staff cheering him on. 

Credit: Grand Rapids Police
Eli, a GRPD K9, in his cone as he recovers from a stabbing.

Eli has been with the force for four years.  

