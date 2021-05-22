Police fatally shoot suspect in Newaygo County

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Newaygo County Saturday.
It happened late morning or early afternoon in Beaver Township.
Investigators say that no troopers were injured and the suspect has died from their injuries.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as they come in.
