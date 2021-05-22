Police fatally shoot suspect in Newaygo County

It happened late morning or early afternoon in Beaver Township.

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting in Newaygo County Saturday.

It happened late morning or early afternoon in Beaver Township.

Investigators say that no troopers were injured and the suspect has died from their injuries.

Investigators are on scene of an officer involved shooting. Troopers were not injured, the suspect is deceased. Investigation is continuing, updates will be provided as they become available. — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) May 22, 2021

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as they come in.