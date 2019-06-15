NILES, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office has been looking for Garen Patrick Collins, 47, since he was reported missing on June 9.

Saturday, police said after conducting extensive searches for Collins near the Dowagiac River, a 19-member crew found the body of a dead man who they believe to be Collins.

Police said based on information provided to investigators, the man appears to be Collins.

The body was found in a heavily wooded area along the Dowagiac River, and it was about 100 yards away from the water.

Police said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office and staff from the Western Michigan University Home R. Stryker School of Medicine's medical examiner's office processed the scene and the body for evidence.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, June 16 to positively identify the man and determine a cause of death.

