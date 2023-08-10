Body found in woods in Port Sheldon Twp by police

The man was found dead near the 14800 Block of Stanton Street in Port Sheldon Township.

PORT SHELDON, Mich. — Thursday evening an Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputy located the body of an adult male in a wooded area.

Detectives from the Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident, but say they have determined there is no danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation, anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

