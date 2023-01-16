Police need help locating missing Bowne Township woman

Vicky Graham, 72, went missing around noon Monday in southeastern Kent County.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a 72-year-old Bowne Township woman who suffers from dementia after she went missing Monday.

Vicky Graham was reported missing Monday afternoon.

She is believed to have left the Bowne Township area in southeastern Kent County around noon on Monday.

Police say that she may be traveling in a brown 2013 Buick Enclave with Michigan license plate number EDL1422.

The sheriff's office says that she does not normally drive and has not been in contact with her family.

Anyone with information or sightings are asked to contact the KCSO non-emergency line at (616) 336-3113.

