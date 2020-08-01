HASTINGS, Mich. — One person is in custody after authorities say they were locked in a standoff with the individual for about 6 hours.

According to the Hastings Police Department, someone barricaded themselves inside a home near East High and North Hanover streets around 10:15 p.m.

The police department, Barry County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police were all on scene working to get the person to come out.

The standoff ended around 4:30 a.m. and police say the person was arrested at that time.

The case has been turned over to the police department for further investigation.

