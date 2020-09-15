Police shut down westbound I-96 in Walker

The Kent County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and Walker Police are all on scene.

WALKER, Mich. — Law enforcement from multiple agencies have shut down westbound I-96 near Walker Avenue for an incident.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the freeway closure at 7:45 p.m. Kent County Dispatch said it would be closed for awhile.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and Walker Police are all on scene. MSP advised drivers to "seek alternate routes if traveling on I-96 in that area this evening."

An SUV can be seen in the ditch.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

WB I-96 at Walker Ave

Freeway Closed

Due to a Crash

Kent County



Christine Eubanks

9/14/20

19:45



