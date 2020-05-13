Police ID body found in pond near Lowe's in Portage

The man has been identified as 62-year-old Scott David McGee.

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police said 62-year-old Scott David McGee was found dead in a pond near Lowe's Portage.

On May 7, 2020, around 6:40 p.m., Portage Department of Public Safety Police and Fire Divisions were called to Lowe's on South Westnedge Avenue, regarding a report of a body in a retention pond.

First responders found the Portage man floating in the pond and were able to recover his body. The investigation is ongoing with the cause of death pending an autopsy by the Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567, or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

