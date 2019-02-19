MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriffs Department has identified a woman killed in a rollover crash on M-46.

Deputies say Lanisa Kelly(57) was driving a 2012 Cadillac SRX on Apple Ave. west of Goebel Road in Moorland Township early Tuesday morning

Investigators say a witness saw the woman lose control of the vehicle and cross the centerline before leaving the roadway to the right. The SRX crashed through a sign and flipped several times.

Investigators say the passenger compartment of the SUV was intact but Kelly was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown through the windshield during the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

A blood sugar test kit was located inside the vehicle. It is not known if alcohol was a factor. Police are still waiting for results from toxicology test to come back.