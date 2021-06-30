Police identify driver, passenger in fatal crash near Ferris State University

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

The Big Rapids Police Department has identified the driver and passenger in a deadly one-vehicle crash on June 26.

The driver has been identified as 19-year-old Riley David Pritchard of Stanwood. The passenger, who was killed in the crash, has been identified as 19-year-old Austin Tyler Bennett.

The accident happened around 4:18 a.m. in the area of Ives Avenue and South Street. When police arrived they found the car had hit a tree and caught on fire. Bennett died on the scene.

Police followed a trail of blood, eventually finding Pritchard on the Ferris State University campus and provided medical attention. Pritchard is currently being treated at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids.

