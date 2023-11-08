Police identify man recovered from Grand River after days-long search

Police have identified the man as Darryll LaJuane Heyward, 49. His cause of death has been determined to be accidental drowning.

WALKER, Mich. — Police have released the identity of the man pulled from the Grand River following a days-long search.

The Walker Police Department said Darryll LaJuane Heyward, 49, was recovered from the river Thursday night. The cause of death has been determined to be accidental drowning.

The initial call of a struggling swimmer came in just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Butterworth Street SW near Johnson Park.

According to fire officials, a kayaker saw a person having trouble in the water and then go under. The person was struggling and calling for help, authorities said.

The City of Walker and Grand Rapids firefighters responded, as Walker Fire Department requested the help of dive teams from Grand Rapids, Georgetown Township, along with Kent and Ottawa Counties.

Later on Tuesday, officials said the rescue transitioned into a recovery effort. The search was suspended for the night around 9:30 p.m., and continued Wednesday morning.

Heyward's body was found west of the Indian Mounds boat launch in the City of Grandville just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Kent County Dive Team responded to recover the body. The body was then taken to the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

The Kent County Dive Team was assisted by the Walker Police Department's drone team.

