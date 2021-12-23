Police identify man shot, killed following high-speed chase through Battle Creek

Authorities say the chase reached speeds of 120 mph on I-94, and the suspect pointed a handgun out the window at pursuing police.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police have identified the man an officer shot and killed at the conclusion of a high-speed chase Wednesday.

Authorities say 44-year-old Brian Laxton, of Battle Creek, was armed, had pointed his firearm at police, and also fired shots at officers during the pursuit.

It all started around 3 p.m. Wednesday when the Albion Department of Public Safety tried to pull Laxton over because he didn't have plates.

He didn't pull over and took off west on I-94.

Officers set up stop sticks in an effort to slow him down. Those officers reported seeing Laxton point a handgun out the window at them as he drove by.

Several other police departments joined the pursuit as Laxton continued on the highway.

He eventually exited I-94 at Beadle Lake Road, continuing to lead officers into Battle Creek.

In the area of Arthur and Goguac streets, police say Laxton shot at the officers behind him. The chase continued east, where a Calhoun County deputy rammed Laxton's car near Oak Hill Drive and Willow Street.

At that point, Laxton ran from his car gun in hand, and tried to enter a home. The woman inside didn't know him, police said.

Battle Creek Police Sgt. Christof Klein confronted Laxton outside the home, telling him to drop the gun, but as Laxton turned toward Klein, that's when Klein fired multiple shots.

Laxton died from his injuries at the scene.

Authorities said they recovered a handgun and a second handgun from the car he had driven.

No one else was hurt during the pursuit.

Sgt. Klein is on paid administrative leave, which is protocol in these situations.

