Multiple shots fired in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of Nealand Ave. and Franklin St. just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Police say there was a large party happening near Miss Tracy's Liquor Store. Witnesses told police that a vehicle drove by and passengers fired multiple shots. Police say those rounds hit four different cars in the area. As of right now, police do not know of any injuries.

