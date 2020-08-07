One person shot, condition unknown

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early this morning.

It happened near the intersection of Division Ave. S and 32nd Street SW in Wyoming.

An officer at the scene confirmed to 13 On Your Side that one person was shot and is now at the hospital, but it's unclear their condition.

Police have not released any information about arrests or possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Check in with 13 On Your Side online and on air throughout the morning for updates.

