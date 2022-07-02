x
Police investigating 4-year-old's death in Oceana Co.

"Please keep this family in your prayers," said Sheriff Craig Mast.
OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — A 4-year-old passed away in Grant Township on Friday afternoon. The Oceana County Sheriff's Office is now investigating. 

Deputies were dispatched to an address on West Clay Road around 3:20 p.m., where the young boy was not breathing. 

First responders attempted life-saving procedures and the boy was transported to Lakeshore Hospital in Shelby. He later passed away. 

Oceana County Victim Services and Child Protective Services were also on the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

"Please keep this family in your prayers," said Sheriff Craig Mast.

This is a developing story. When more information is available, 13 On Your Side will update this story. 

    

