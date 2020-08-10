Wyoming police investigating after 2-year-old shot in the stomach

The 2-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen causing life threatening injuries. Police say he is still receiving treatment but remains in critical condition.

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help after a 2-year-old was shot in the abdomen.

Police responded to a local hospital Sunday, Oct. 4., around 7 p.m. regarding a child being treated for a gunshot wound.

Investigation revealed a shooting has occurred inside a home in the 2200 block of 29th Street SW in Wyoming.

The 2-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen causing life threatening injuries. Police say he is still receiving treatment but remains in critical condition.

The mother of the child is working with investigators to piece together what happened. Wyoming Detectives have identified persons of interest in the investigation who are not cooperating.

Police say they have reason to believe there are people with information that might help investigators learn more on what happened.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urgently requested to call Wyoming Police at 616- 530-7300 or 911. You can report information anonymously by calling Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.