Police investigating after man found dead in vehicle in Alpine Twp.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in Alpine Township Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the 4100 block of Alpenhorn Drive NW around 10:30 a.m. on reports of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Upon arrival, they located him dead.

KCSO is currently considering the death to be suspicious. No details on what led up to the incident are known at this time.

Investigators will remain on scene and release additional information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation can report it safely and anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or call the KCSO Detective Bureau at 616-632-6125.

