Police investigating after officer in pursuit of subject discharges weapon, strikes house

Police say the subject was not involved in any criminal activity. The officer who discharged his weapon has been placed on critical incident leave.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after an officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department discharged his weapon in pursuit of a suspect.

Police say the incident happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. Officers had noticed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that had been stolen and was reported to have two firearms inside it. The vehicle was suspected to have been involved in additional crimes.

GRPD had attempted to stop the vehicle multiple times and chose not to pursue the vehicle due to safety concerns.

When the vehicle stopped at a home in the area of Cass Avenue and Sycamore Street SE, officers saw the driver go inside the home. A perimeter was set up and officers waited for the subject to exit the home.

When the subject exited shortly after, officers moved in on foot. While running down a sloped area, an officer discharged his firearm, striking the home. No one was injured.

Preliminary investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit suggests that the weapon was discharged unintentionally, police say. The Michigan State Police are now investigating this incident.

Police say the subject was not involved in any criminal activity and the vehicle was not stolen.

The officer who discharged his weapon has been placed on critical incident leave while the investigation is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.