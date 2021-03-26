Police investigating fatal crash involving semi hauling cars in Van Buren County

State police believe the crash was fatal.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — South Haven Emergency Services (SHEAS) and Michigan State Police are investigating after a car and truck carrier crashed on I-196 Friday evening.

SHEAS was dispatched to I-196 near the 15 mile marker just before 6 p.m. in Covert Township in Van Buren County.

The car involved in the crash was pinned underneath the truck, both catching on fire.

State police believe the crash was fatal. The victim in the crash has not yet been identified.

MDOT closed the northbound lanes at the Covert exit while crews were on scene.

