Police: Man exposes himself to students in Grand Rapids; investigation underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a man exposed himself to students in Grand Rapids.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 31 on the campus of Grand Rapids Montessori Academy and Innovation Central High School. In a letter to parents, school principals Kerri Reed and Jason McGhee said it happened while students were outside with their teacher.

The students reported the incident and were taken away from the area. The Grand Rapids Police Department was notified, but the man had left the area by the time officers responded.

"Please take this opportunity to discuss with your scholars the importance of notifying an adult when something isn’t right," the letter to parents reads. "That’s exactly what our scholars did in this case, and we were able to quickly address this matter and ensure our scholars were safe."

Police continue to investigate the incident.

