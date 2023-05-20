Person fell from hotel in downtown Grand Rapids, police say

Grand Rapids Police say the investigation is ongoing, but the situation began with a welfare check.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman who fell from a hotel downtown Grand Rapids Saturday has died, police say.

Police have taped off the scene of the Canopy by Hilton, located on the corner of Ionia and Cherry Street.

Grand Rapids Police say the woman, who was 36 years old, fell several stories to the ground. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police say while they continue to investigate, there were no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or their website here.

Grand Rapids Police say the situation began with a welfare check.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews at the scene say police have been at the scene since before 8 a.m. The area was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

