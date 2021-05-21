x
Police investigating wrong-way crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids, highway closed

As of 5 a.m., the highway was still shut down at Ann Street.
Credit: 13OYS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Michigan State Police is investigating a wrong-way crash that happened early Friday on southbound US-131.

Police got a call about a wrong way driver at around 2:41 a.m. Moments later, they said they received another call about a two-car crash. The incident happened on US-131 South near Ann Street.

As of 5:20 a.m., the highway was still shut down at Ann Street.

Michigan State Police is investigating the incident. Extent of injuries is not yet known.  

