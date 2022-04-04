GRPD officer involved in a shooting Monday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says an officer was involved in a shooting incident Monday morning.
Michigan State Police were called in to investigate the incident.
Details about who was involved, injuries and a more exact location were not immediately released.
13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.
This is a breaking news story. 13 ON YOUR SIDE will provide updates as soon as we learn more.
