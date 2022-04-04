x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

GRPD officer involved in a shooting Monday morning

Grand Rapids Police say one of their officers was involved in a shooting incident Monday morning.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says an officer was involved in a shooting incident Monday morning. 

Michigan State Police were called in to investigate the incident.

Details about who was involved, injuries and a more exact location were not immediately released. 

13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew headed to the scene to learn more. 

This is a breaking news story. 13 ON YOUR SIDE will provide updates as soon as we learn more.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Teacher of the Week: Amy Forman