Police: Isabella Co. homicide suspect taken into custody

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities have confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that homicide suspect Isaiah Gary Gardenhire has been taken into custody.
Gardenhire, also known as Zeke, is accused of stabbing and killing a teenage girl Sunday at a home in Isabella County. Police say an adult female was also sexually assaulted at this residence.
The incident is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
