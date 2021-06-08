x
Police: Isabella Co. homicide suspect taken into custody

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities have confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that homicide suspect Isaiah Gary Gardenhire has been taken into custody.

Gardenhire, also known as Zeke, is accused of stabbing and killing a teenage girl Sunday at a home in Isabella County. Police say an adult female was also sexually assaulted at this residence.

The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

