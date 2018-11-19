UPDATE: Richard Dausman has been found and is safe.

Editor's note: The first version of this story said the boy's name was Richard Gilwright. Police later corrected the 11-year-old's name. This story has been updated to reflect those changes.

GRANT, Mich. - An 11-year-old boy is missing out of Grant.

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Richard Dausman. He was last seen just after 3 p.m. on Monday near the Grant Primary Center School.

He was wearing gray sweatpants, a red hoodie and a gray jacket.

Please call Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288 with any information or if located call 911.

