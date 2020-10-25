Police look for missing man from Allegan County

He is on a medication that if not taken for an extended period of time could put him in danger.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing man.

Police say William Brian Behrens walked away from his home north of the City of Allegan around 1:30 p.m. Sunday and has not been seen since.

Behrens is described as a six-foot-tall white male with a gray goatee. Police say he was last seen wearing blue sweat pants, a grim reaper t-shirt, a black zip-up hoodie and white tennis shoes. He may or may not be wearing glasses.

Police say Behrens sometimes goes by the name of Bill. He is on a medication that if not taken for an extended period of time could put him in danger.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Behrens. They said he could be headed toward the Kalamazoo area. Anyone with information is asked to call Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

