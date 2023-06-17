Battle Creek police looking for information after woman dies from gunshot wound

Police say the community is safe based on the investigation so far, but are looking for more information.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police are asking for the public's help to find out more about a fatal shooting overnight Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened near Golden Avenue and Riverside Drive around 1:20 a.m. Officers in the area heard the gunshots and found a car in the tree line at the edge of Riverside Park.

When they approached the car, they found a woman inside suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted to save the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the community is safe based on the investigation so far, but are looking for more information.

Anyone who was in or passing through the area of Golden and Riverside early Saturday morning and saw something that may help police is asked to call investigators at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269- 964-3888.

