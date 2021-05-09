Police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself to two women in Wayland

At the time of the incident, the suspect was reportedly wearing a tank top style shirt and no bottoms.

WAYLAND, Mich — Police are investigating after a man reportedly exposed himself to two women in Wayland.

The incident happened on Aug. 29 in the Yankee Springs Recreation Area near the north channel building in Yankee Springs Township.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He has dark hair and wears glasses. Police say a witness described his overall appearance as “dirty.” At the time of the incident, he was reportedly wearing a tank top style shirt and no bottoms.

Police say an additional report was made on Aug. 17 at the same location with a similar suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to connect the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 269-792-2213.

