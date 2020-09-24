Police looking for missing 14-year-old from Kentwood

Jenaya was supposed to ride the bus home, from school to Heyboer Avenue SE in Kentwood, but she never returned home from school.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Jenaya Alexa Basaldua, born May 15, 2006, was last seen Wednesday attending Kelloggsville High School near Division Avenue and 48th Street in Wyoming.

Jenaya is described as being 5 feet and 4 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown, shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing jeans and a marron hoodie or a white and red T-shirt.

Police say Jenaya was supposed to ride the bus home, from school to Heyboer Avenue SE in Kentwood, but she never returned home from school.

Anyone with information about Jenaya’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.