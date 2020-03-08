Police looking for missing 73-year-old Kalamazoo woman with dementia

McDonough suffers from dementia and was last seen by family in downtown Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it is looking for a 73-year-old woman with dementia named Janet McDonough.

Family last saw McDonough at around 12:47 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at west Michigan Avenue near north Church Street in downtown Kalamazoo, police say. She is thought to have left the area on foot.

McDonough is described as a white female with a thin build. She is about 5 feet and 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing slacks and an unknown colored shirt.

The above photograph is one of McDonough, but police say it should be noted that McDonough is currently thinner than she was at the time the photo was taken.

Anyone with information on McDonough’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

