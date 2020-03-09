Police looking for missing Ada woman

Mary takes medication for her heart and may also be disoriented and lost.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding an Ada woman who was reported missing Wednesday.

Family reported that Mary Cumming, 86, had not arrived for an appointment that she was expected at. When family checked her home, her and her car was not there.

Mary's cell phone appears to be off, but a ping on it was able to provide her last location in northern Kent County near US 131 and 14 Mile Road.

She drives a light silver Toyota Highlander with Michigan plate DMC7251.

Mary takes medication for her heart and may also be disoriented and lost. If she is seen or located contact the Kent County Sheriffs Office at 632-6100.

