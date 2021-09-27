Police looking for missing Kent County woman

Due to medical conditions, police are concerned for Katherine’s safety.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Grattan Township.

Police say Katherine Ann Jones, 74, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Sunday near Lessiter Avenue and Belding Road NE.

Katherine is believed to be driving a silver-colored 2012 Jeep Compass with Tennessee registration plate 0H34M0. She is described as being 5’07” tall and around 160 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a yellow button-down shirt, blue flower-colored pants and leopard print sandals.

Due to medical conditions, police are concerned for Katherine’s safety.

Anyone with information about Katherine or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357.

